Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAN. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of MAN opened at $120.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.36. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.27 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

