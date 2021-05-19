Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,072,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,743,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,564,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,411,000 after purchasing an additional 738,301 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRI opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

