Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 16,600 Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 178,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,187,000 after purchasing an additional 115,638 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 65,802 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LL stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $684.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $35.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

