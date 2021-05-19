Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 100 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Rogers were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in Rogers by 54.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

ROG stock opened at $179.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 578.79 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $206.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,984 shares of company stock worth $3,262,764 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.