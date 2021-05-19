Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 500 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 38.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Graham were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth $36,136,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,615,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

GHC stock opened at $662.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $313.10 and a 52 week high of $673.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $630.73 and its 200 day moving average is $555.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.