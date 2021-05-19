Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Purchases £144.54 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Martin Palmer acquired 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,314 ($17.17) per share, with a total value of £144.54 ($188.84).

Shares of VTY stock opened at GBX 1,263.50 ($16.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.50. Vistry Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.44). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,207.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 969.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTY shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,236.38 ($16.15).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

