Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $400,999.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $165,387.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,189.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,135 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 241.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,951 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 10.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,441,000 after buying an additional 170,872 shares in the last quarter. Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,578,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after buying an additional 316,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 17.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 899,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,640,000 after buying an additional 133,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

