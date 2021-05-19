Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Insider Van Boxmeer Buys 305,000 Shares

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) insider Van Boxmeer bought 305,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 129.08 ($1.69) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £36.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 180.82 ($2.36).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

