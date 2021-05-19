Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Trading Up 0.3%

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 30,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 221,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Volt Information Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a market cap of $86.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $217.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.50 million. Volt Information Sciences had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 31.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 4.1% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 750,356 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 29,274 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Volt Information Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Volt Information Sciences by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,868 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 69,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,245 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 26.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

