Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $5.89. 303,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,450. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $5.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

