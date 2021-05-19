W Green Pay Reaches Market Capitalization of $153,979.47 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $153,979.47 and approximately $55,258.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00069502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.99 or 0.01069785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.29 or 0.09177692 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay (CRYPTO:WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

