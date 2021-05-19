Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €131.00 by Barclays

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €131.00 ($154.12) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €131.18 ($154.33).

Shares of WCH traded up €3.30 ($3.88) on Wednesday, hitting €130.30 ($153.29). 132,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €52.62 ($61.91) and a 1 year high of €133.00 ($156.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €125.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €114.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

