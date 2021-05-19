Wade G W & Inc. Buys New Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,396 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

In other Southwest Airlines news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.61. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

