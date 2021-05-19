Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $242.18 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The company has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.89.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

