Wade G W & Inc. Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 653,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 488,012 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,308,000 after acquiring an additional 438,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,550,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

EPD stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $24.30.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

