Wade G W & Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of RWX opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $37.07.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

