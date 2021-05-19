Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.36. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.57, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

