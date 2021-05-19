Wade G W & Inc. Sells 5,594 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KDP opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

