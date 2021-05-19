Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4675 per share by the pharmacy operator on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has raised its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 110.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

