Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by FMA Advisory Inc.

FMA Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 19.1% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.0% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $11,968,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.2% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 14,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

