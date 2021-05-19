Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) were up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 2,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 736,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Several analysts recently commented on HCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $860.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 829,663 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,555,000 after acquiring an additional 320,535 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $6,375,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,688,000 after acquiring an additional 294,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

