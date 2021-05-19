Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 248 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 241.83 ($3.16), with a volume of 74949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243 ($3.17).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.

WJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities cut Watkin Jones to an “add” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 276.50 ($3.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 230.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 197.88. The company has a market capitalization of £619.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51.

About Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

