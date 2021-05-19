Watkin Jones’ (WJG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities downgraded shares of Watkin Jones to an add rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 276.50 ($3.61).

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

LON WJG opened at GBX 235.45 ($3.08) on Tuesday. Watkin Jones has a 52-week low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 248 ($3.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of £603.14 million and a P/E ratio of 29.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 197.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Watkin Jones’s payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.