Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 174,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 114,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF alerts:

BATS:IYLD opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.