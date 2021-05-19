Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

Shares of WAL opened at $100.93 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.59.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

