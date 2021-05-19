Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.41.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,631 shares of company stock worth $9,468,503 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $168.10 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.81 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.