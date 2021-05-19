Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 750 iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USHY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

BATS USHY opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average is $41.03.

