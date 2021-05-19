Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $29,000 in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 22,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.