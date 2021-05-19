Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDA. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 328.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after buying an additional 2,185,895 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,330,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,011,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,960 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,836,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,747,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,388,000 after purchasing an additional 808,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.40. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

