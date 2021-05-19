WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.030-4.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.WEC Energy Group also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.750-0.770 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.30.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,494. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.88. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 75.70%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

