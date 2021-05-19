Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $95.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LNG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.