Wells Fargo & Company Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $90.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FANG. Cowen boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.48.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.22. 8,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.05. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

