Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $73.26 on Monday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $83.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82.

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. Insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 over the last quarter.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

