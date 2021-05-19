Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

WFC stock opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.