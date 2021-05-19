Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.720-0.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Welltower also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.72-0.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.47. The stock had a trading volume of 80,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,075. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $77.54.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a sell rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.10.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.