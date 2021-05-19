Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $2.65 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $33,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $337,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.40.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $121.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

