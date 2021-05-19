Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $7.34 Million in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,733,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.95.

NYSE ZBH opened at $166.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,040.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $180.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.10.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

