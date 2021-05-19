Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $2.84 Million Investment in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 197,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 3.42% of United Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary W. Glessner acquired 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $35,057.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,403.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBCP opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.41. United Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

