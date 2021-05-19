Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,111 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $670,667,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 376,760 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $94,102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $89,061,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $340.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.48 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of -109.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Argus raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.21.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

