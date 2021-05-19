Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,338 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $319.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $165.10 and a one year high of $349.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.39.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.15.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total value of $2,515,693.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,770.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,909 shares of company stock worth $28,602,310 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

