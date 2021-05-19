Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,356,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its position in ServiceNow by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,509,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.55.

NOW stock opened at $457.22 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.07 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $9,228,405. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

