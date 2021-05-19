Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE EMD traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $13.73. 167,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,720. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.