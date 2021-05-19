Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MHF)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0218 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of MHF stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,289. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

