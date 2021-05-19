Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 13,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 118,030 shares.The stock last traded at $25.44 and had previously closed at $26.30.

WLKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $899.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 106.78%.

In related news, Director G Stephen Finley bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $93,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,679,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

