Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Lowered to C$19.50 at Scotiabank

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WTE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC upped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of TSE:WTE opened at C$19.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of C$13.12 and a 52 week high of C$21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.78.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$89.77 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

