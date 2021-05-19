Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will announce sales of $322.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $367.76 million and the lowest is $281.26 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $247.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.26. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

