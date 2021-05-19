Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.26.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

