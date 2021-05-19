William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.45). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.89) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

XENE stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.50 million, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

