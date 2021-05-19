William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Poshmark in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the clothing resale marketplace will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Poshmark’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Poshmark has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $34.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.14. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98.

In other Poshmark news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $912,740.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,740.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $492,688.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,688.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POSH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter worth approximately $39,539,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $22,330,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $22,120,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $9,710,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $7,187,000.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

