William Blair Weighs in on Aileron Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). William Blair also issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALRN. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of ALRN opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $111.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.13.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,914,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

